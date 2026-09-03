Zimbabwe, Mozambique Sign Agreement to Expand Fuel Pipeline Corridor

A major expansion of the fuel pipeline linking Mozambique and Zimbabwe will raise its annual capacity by 67 percent, enabling an additional two billion liters of fuel to reach the two countries and regional markets. The agreement was announced by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Speaking at a ceremony marking the launch of the second phase of the Companhia do Pipeline Moçambique-Zimbabwe (CPMZ), Chapo said the project would strengthen the route from Mozambique’s Port of Beira to the Southern African hinterland. “We are reinforcing Mozambique’s role as a strategic gateway for regional trade while deepening our cooperation with Zimbabwe,” he said.
Mnangagwa said the corridor would help bolster Zimbabwe’s energy security.