Guinea-Bissau Votes on Referendum That Would Expand Presidential Powers

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The proposed charter would end the parliamentary system and introduce a presidential model, giving the head of state power to appoint and remove the prime minister and government,…

Guinea-Bissau’s voters are heading to the polls to decide whether to adopt a new constitution that would substantially expand presidential authority before general elections due in December.

Guinea-Bissau’s voters are heading to the polls to decide whether to adopt a new constitution that would substantially expand presidential authority before general elections due in December. The…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Guinea-Bissau’s voters are heading to the polls to decide whether to adopt a new constitution that would substantially expand presidential authority before general elections due in December.

The proposed charter would end the parliamentary system and introduce a presidential model, giving the head of state power to appoint and remove the prime minister and government, as well as dissolve parliament. The junta argues that the changes are needed to steady state institutions ahead of a return to civilian rule. Opposition groups, however, have called for a boycott, pointing to curbs on public freedoms.

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The referendum is being held less than a year after the military took power following a presidential election, underscoring Guinea-Bissau’s longstanding cycle of coups and political turmoil.