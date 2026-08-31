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Guinea-Bissau Votes on Referendum That Would Expand Presidential Powers

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By Adam Omar August 31, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 46 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Guinea-Bissau Votes on Referendum to Give President More Powers

Guinea-Bissau’s voters are heading to the polls to decide whether to adopt a new constitution that would substantially expand presidential authority before general elections due in December.

The proposed charter would end the parliamentary system and introduce a presidential model, giving the head of state power to appoint and remove the prime minister and government, as well as dissolve parliament. The junta argues that the changes are needed to steady state institutions ahead of a return to civilian rule. Opposition groups, however, have called for a boycott, pointing to curbs on public freedoms.

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The referendum is being held less than a year after the military took power following a presidential election, underscoring Guinea-Bissau’s longstanding cycle of coups and political turmoil.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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