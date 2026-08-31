Manhunt Underway After Woman Killed in Shooting at Swiss Rave

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All six victims are Swiss residents in their 20s, authorities said. A manhunt was under way, with large sections of the town sealed off as officers searched for…

A 22-year-old woman was killed and five others were wounded, several of them seriously, when gunfire erupted at a rave in the Swiss town of Aarau, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was killed and five others were wounded, several of them seriously, when gunfire erupted at a rave in the Swiss town of Aarau, police said.…

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A 22-year-old woman was killed and five others were wounded, several of them seriously, when gunfire erupted at a rave in the Swiss town of Aarau, police said.

All six victims are Swiss residents in their 20s, authorities said. A manhunt was under way, with large sections of the town sealed off as officers searched for the attacker.

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Police urged members of the public to share any photographs or video that could help investigators reconstruct the shooting.

A witness told Reuters that he heard gunshots shortly after the music stopped at about 2.30am. At first, he said, he mistook the sound for fireworks.

“It’s just incredibly tragic. She was young,” the witness told Reuters. “That something like this could happen in Aarau, at a local event, is simply unimaginable. I still can’t really process it.”

Police said the woman died at the scene from injuries sustained in the attack.

As a precaution, officers expanded their operation beyond the town, which lies about 50km west of Zurich.

Armed police have been conducting patrols across the area, while convoys of police vehicles move through Aarau’s streets.

Armoured vehicles were stationed close to the crime scene as investigators worked to secure the area.

The event’s organisers had promoted it as a techno party at a covered horse racetrack, with an expected attendance of 3,500 people.

Switzerland has one of Europe’s highest gun-ownership rates, though violent shootings remain uncommon. The country approved stricter gun-control measures in 2019.