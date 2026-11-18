This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

In a statement provided to RTÉ Entertainment, Eurovision Song Contest director Martin Green said: “We are surprised and disappointed to learn that the broadcast of Eurovision Song Contest…

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said it would demand an explanation from the programme’s producers after reports that Malaysian broadcaster TV3 altered parts of Saturday’s contest in Bangkok.

Eurovision organisers have expressed “surprise and disappointment” after Malaysia’s broadcast of the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia was reportedly edited to remove footage involving LGBTQ+ performers and personalities.…

Eurovision organisers have expressed “surprise and disappointment” after Malaysia’s broadcast of the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia was reportedly edited to remove footage involving LGBTQ+ performers and personalities.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said it would demand an explanation from the programme’s producers after reports that Malaysian broadcaster TV3 altered parts of Saturday’s contest in Bangkok.

In a statement provided to RTÉ Entertainment, Eurovision Song Contest director Martin Green said: “We are surprised and disappointed to learn that the broadcast of Eurovision Song Contest Asia was altered in Malaysia.

“We take this matter seriously and will be writing to Voxovation, the producers of the show, to seek clarification and ask them to establish with Malaysian broadcaster TV3 why this happened.”

The Guardian reported that footage of Thai drag performers taking part in the opening number appeared to have been replaced by a wide shot filmed during rehearsals.

The newspaper said it could not independently examine the complete Malaysian broadcast because the livestream was no longer available online.

Green said the reported edits appeared to have been limited to Malaysia.

“This appears to be isolated to the Malaysian broadcast of the show and all other transmissions were not altered. All broadcasters are expected to respect the values of the Eurovision Song Contest and we will work to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

He added: “The Eurovision Song Contest is founded on the values of diversity, inclusion and respect.

“We support LGBTQ+ rights around the world and believe that the Eurovision Song Contest should be a celebration where everyone can participate and express themselves freely.”

In a separate statement provided to RTÉ Entertainment, Voxovation, the producers of Eurovision Song Contest Asia, said it was investigating the broadcast with TV3.

“We are aware of the concerns raised regarding the Malaysian broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia Grand Final and are currently looking into the matter with the broadcaster to establish the circumstances,” the company said.

Philippines’ contestant Carmelle wins the very first Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026 in Bangkok

Voxovation said the changes appeared to have been restricted to Malaysia and that it was working with the broadcaster to prevent a repeat.

The reason for the alterations remains unknown, and TV3 has not issued a public explanation.

The dispute recalls a 2018 incident involving Ireland’s Eurovision entry, when Chinese broadcaster Mango TV removed Ryan O’Shaughnessy’s performance of Together from its coverage of the competition.

That performance included two male dancers depicting a same-sex relationship. The broadcaster also removed Albania’s entry and blurred a rainbow flag.

The EBU later ended its partnership with Mango TV, saying the censorship conflicted with the contest’s principles of universality and inclusivity.

The first Eurovision Song Contest Asia was held in Bangkok on Saturday, where the Philippines’ Carmelle won with her song Sobra-Sobra.