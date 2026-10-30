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Rwandan Man Convicted in U.S. of Lying About Role in 1994 Genocide

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By Newsroom October 30, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 6 hours ago 1-minute read
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Rwandan Man Convicted in U.S. for Lying About 1994 Genocide Role

A federal jury in Boston has convicted Eric Nshimiye of perjury and obstruction of justice for lying under oath about his role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

Prosecutors said Nshimiye concealed his alleged involvement in attacks on Rwanda’s Tutsi community while testifying at the 2019 immigration fraud trial of his former university classmate, Jean Leonard Teganya. Nshimiye fled to Kenya in 1994 before being admitted to the United States as a refugee the following year.

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Evidence at trial showed that Nshimiye participated in attacks on Tutsi people while studying at the University of Rwanda in Butare, including striking victims on the head with a club. He faces up to five years in prison for each of four perjury counts and up to 10 years for obstruction of justice. His sentencing is expected on 26 January 2027.

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