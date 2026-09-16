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Rwanda Explores Nuclear Technology to Boost Agricultural Growth

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By Newsroom September 16, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 41 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Rwanda Looks to Nuclear Technology to Drive Agricultural Growth

Rwanda is examining how nuclear and isotopic technologies could help raise agricultural productivity, improve food safety and strengthen the country’s resilience to climate change, the government has said. Armand Zingiro, the Minister of State for Infrastructure, announced the initiative during the 70th Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna, Austria.

Zingiro said Rwanda intends to work with the IAEA and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to identify the country’s priorities and assess its existing capacity. He said applying nuclear science to agriculture forms part of Rwanda’s wider effort to expand its use of nuclear science and technology.

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