Nigeria Mourns Nollywood Veteran Actor Olu Jacobs

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His wife and fellow veteran actress, Joke Silva, confirmed his death. She appealed to the public and the media to honor the family’s privacy as they grieve.

Nigerian acting icon Olu Jacobs, whose career stretched across theatre, television and film, has died at 84. Widely respected as one of Nollywood’s father figures, he helped define…

Nigerian acting icon Olu Jacobs, whose career stretched across theatre, television and film, has died at 84. Widely respected as one of Nollywood’s father figures, he helped define…

Nigerian acting icon Olu Jacobs, whose career stretched across theatre, television and film, has died at 84. Widely respected as one of Nollywood’s father figures, he helped define Nigeria’s film industry and earned admiration from audiences nationwide.

His wife and fellow veteran actress, Joke Silva, confirmed his death. She appealed to the public and the media to honor the family’s privacy as they grieve.

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Jacobs featured in numerous Nigerian and international productions, including My Kingdom, Covert Operation and One Fine Day. Born in 1942, he trained at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before going on to work in British television and international films.