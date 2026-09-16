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Wednesday, September 16, 2026 3 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Maghrib 17:56
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Breaking: Nigeria Mourns Nollywood Veteran Actor Olu Jacobs
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Nigeria Mourns Nollywood Veteran Actor Olu Jacobs

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By Adam Omar September 16, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 16 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Nigeria Mourns Nollywood Veteran Olu Jacobs

Nigerian acting icon Olu Jacobs, whose career stretched across theatre, television and film, has died at 84. Widely respected as one of Nollywood’s father figures, he helped define Nigeria’s film industry and earned admiration from audiences nationwide.

His wife and fellow veteran actress, Joke Silva, confirmed his death. She appealed to the public and the media to honor the family’s privacy as they grieve.

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Jacobs featured in numerous Nigerian and international productions, including My Kingdom, Covert Operation and One Fine Day. Born in 1942, he trained at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before going on to work in British television and international films.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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