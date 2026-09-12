Starsky Aviation Plans Kenya Routes as Part of International Expansion

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

After 13 years serving Somalia’s domestic market, Starsky Aviation is preparing to expand internationally, with Kenya emerging as a potential destination in its regional growth strategy.

Kenya could become Starsky Aviation’s first international foothold as the Somali carrier looks to capture business, diaspora and trade-related travel driven by growing demand for faster regional links.

Kenya could become Starsky Aviation’s first international foothold as the Somali carrier looks to capture business, diaspora and trade-related travel driven by growing demand for faster regional links.…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Kenya could become Starsky Aviation’s first international foothold as the Somali carrier looks to capture business, diaspora and trade-related travel driven by growing demand for faster regional links.

After 13 years serving Somalia’s domestic market, Starsky Aviation is preparing to expand internationally, with Kenya emerging as a potential destination in its regional growth strategy.

- Advertisement -

The airline is presenting its operations and expansion plans at Aviation Africa 2026 in Nairobi, highlighting its ambition to move beyond domestic routes and connect Somalia with important regional and international destinations.

Starsky says the planned international expansion would link Somalia to the region and the wider world. Kenya could serve as a significant gateway, reflecting the countries’ close commercial, social and transport ties.

Nairobi’s role as a major aviation and business centre could make the Kenya-Somalia corridor a natural focus for the airline.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) manages substantial passenger and cargo volumes and serves as an important base for companies and international organisations working across the Horn of Africa.

A Kenya service could appeal to business travellers, members of the Somali diaspora and passengers travelling for trade, particularly as Somalia’s private sector grows and demand for more efficient regional connections increases.

“For the past 13 years, Starsky Aviation has been committed to connecting Somalia through reliable domestic air services. Today, as we represent Somalia on the international aviation stage, we are preparing for a new chapter,” the airline said.

Starsky’s arrival could add competition to the Kenya-Somalia corridor, giving travellers more choice while challenging established operators on fares, schedules and service quality.

Stronger air links with Somalia could also benefit Kenya by supporting trade and investment, making it easier for businesspeople, professionals and high-value goods to move between the two markets.

Before international flights can begin, however, Starsky must overcome several obstacles, including obtaining regulatory approvals and route rights, securing suitable aircraft, controlling fuel and airport expenses and building passenger demand sufficient to sustain the new services.

If the plan succeeds, it could deepen aviation ties between Kenya and Somalia while offering travellers and businesses an additional route for regional connectivity.