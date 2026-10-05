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Zimbabwean Tycoon and Wife to Be Buried Following Fatal Crash

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By Newsroom October 5, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 10 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Zimbabwean Tycoon and Wife to Be Laid to Rest After Fatal Crash

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, were killed last Wednesday when the Bell 430 helicopter carrying them crashed near Marondera, also claiming the lives of three other people. The couple had been traveling back from their rural home when the helicopter went down.

A family spokesperson said the couple would be buried in Harare this Thursday, with no body viewings planned. Recovery teams have not been able to locate all of their remains after the helicopter struck the ground at high speed and caught fire.

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