This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The Gulf Cooperation Council has rallied behind the United Arab Emirates as a deepening dispute with Somalia moves into an open diplomatic confrontation, condemning remarks…

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The Gulf Cooperation Council has rallied behind the United Arab Emirates as a deepening dispute with Somalia moves into an open diplomatic confrontation, condemning remarks by Somali federal officials and what it called a campaign against Abu Dhabi.

In a statement issued on Nov. 19, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi denounced what he described as irresponsible comments and a media campaign allegedly promoted by officials of Somalia’s federal government.

Albudaiwi said the UAE had made a significant contribution to regional security and stability while encouraging dialogue among countries. He pointed to Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the latest round of Russia-Ukraine talks as evidence of its broader role in international peace and security efforts.

He warned that allegations directed at the UAE undermined its efforts to advance dialogue and cooperation at both the regional and international levels. Albudaiwi also said GCC members collectively rejected media campaigns targeting any one of the bloc’s states, adding that such efforts would not weaken their commitment to peace and stability.

The GCC intervention followed a sharper stance by Somalia against the UAE in recent days. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has accused Abu Dhabi of meddling in Somalia’s internal affairs, backing regional administrations and signing port agreements in Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo without federal government approval. The UAE has rejected those allegations.

The confrontation intensified on Thursday after Somalia’s Cabinet ordered the UAE ambassador in Mogadishu to leave within 72 hours. The government also recalled Somalia’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi for consultations.

Somalia’s Information Minister, Abdulfatah Qasim Mohamud, said the decisions responded to actions the government viewed as violations of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The UAE Foreign Ministry condemned Mogadishu’s measures, saying they risked further escalating tensions and damaging bilateral relations.

Abu Dhabi said its embassy in Mogadishu was closed and its diplomatic personnel withdrawn in January 2026 after what it described as hostile actions by the Somali government.

The dispute reflects longstanding disagreements over port deals, security cooperation and the UAE’s ties with Somalia’s regional administrations. Mogadishu insists that foreign relations involving Somalia must be handled through federal institutions. The UAE, meanwhile, has defended its economic and security partnerships with various Somali stakeholders.

AXADLETM