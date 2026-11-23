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GAROOWE — The Puntland State House of Representatives failed to pass a proposed constitutional amendment that would have paved the way for direct elections in the region in…

GAROOWE — The Puntland State House of Representatives failed to pass a proposed constitutional amendment that would have paved the way for direct elections in the region in 2029, allowing the public to directly elect members of parliament.

Of the 58 lawmakers who attended the session, 40 voted in favor of the amendment, while 16 opposed it. As a result, the motion failed to secure the required majority of at least 44 votes, and was therefore not approved.

The lawmakers who rejected the constitutional proposal included eight representatives elected from Sool Region, four from Nugaal, three from Bari and one from Mudug Region.

The decision shows that the proposed change failed to obtain the required number of votes, and consideration of the matter has been deferred to future sessions of the House.

The provisions presented to lawmakers centered on the structure of elections in Puntland State, with the aim of shifting the 2029 vote to a one-person, one-vote system, giving voters the right to directly elect the lawmakers who represent them.

The failure to approve the measure has intensified political competition and debate surrounding the 2029 elections, with political actors still deeply divided over how the House of Representatives should be formed.

Some political stakeholders argue that the previous system should be retained, under which clan elders selected parliamentary seats and endorsed their choices with signatures. They oppose holding direct elections in which the public chooses its representatives.

Overall, the voting outcome has exposed the deep divisions among members of the House of Representatives over the future of the governing system and the direction of the democratic process in Puntland State.

AXADLETM