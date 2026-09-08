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Breaking: White stork dies in Somalia after migrating 5,000 kilometers from Europe
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White stork dies in Somalia after migrating 5,000 kilometers from Europe

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 8, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 15 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Migratory white stork dies in Somalia after 5,000-kilometer journey from Europe

Garowe (AX) — A white stork that flew more than 5,000 kilometers from Europe to Somalia has died in Dhuudo, a small town in Puntland State’s Bandarbayla district, Karkaar region.

Puntland State’s Ministry of Environment, Pasture and Climate Change said Monday that the bird, identified scientifically as Ciconia ciconia, carried the tag UK43.

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The ministry said the stork was born on May 7, 2026, in Szécsény, Hungary, and received its tag on June 10, when it was 34 days old.

Officials said the bird reached the Dhuudo area after an 87-day journey covering approximately 5,180 kilometers.

The stork died in Dhuudo on Sept. 5, 2026.

Somalia sits along the African-Eurasian Flyway, a major migration corridor used by birds traveling between Europe, Asia and Africa.

According to the ministry, most migratory birds reach Somalia between August and October.

The Puntland State Ministry of Environment urged residents to report marked wildlife and any animals that may require assistance.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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