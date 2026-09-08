Liberia Moves Forward With Cocaine Trafficking Case Against Former Vice President

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

At an earlier preliminary hearing, a prosecution investigator testified that Howard-Taylor communicated with alleged cartel figures and received US$15,000 on August 17, 2020. The investigator also claimed an…

The cocaine-trafficking case involving former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor is set to move directly toward trial after her lawyers withdrew a request for a preliminary examination of the…

The cocaine-trafficking case involving former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor is set to move directly toward trial after her lawyers withdrew a request for a preliminary examination of the…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

The cocaine-trafficking case involving former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor is set to move directly toward trial after her lawyers withdrew a request for a preliminary examination of the evidence. Legal experts say the decision allows prosecutors to continue presenting and developing their case in open court.

At an earlier preliminary hearing, a prosecution investigator testified that Howard-Taylor communicated with alleged cartel figures and received US$15,000 on August 17, 2020. The investigator also claimed an audio recording includes remarks attributed to Howard-Taylor about plans to assassinate former President George Weah. The recording, however, has not yet been played in court.

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Howard-Taylor’s legal team has repeatedly denied the allegations against her.