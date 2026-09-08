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Liberia Moves Forward With Cocaine Trafficking Case Against Former Vice President

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By Adam Omar September 8, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 40 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Liberian Court Rejects House Arrest for Former VP Taylor
Liberian Court Rejects House Arrest for Former Vice President Taylor

The cocaine-trafficking case involving former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor is set to move directly toward trial after her lawyers withdrew a request for a preliminary examination of the evidence. Legal experts say the decision allows prosecutors to continue presenting and developing their case in open court.

At an earlier preliminary hearing, a prosecution investigator testified that Howard-Taylor communicated with alleged cartel figures and received US$15,000 on August 17, 2020. The investigator also claimed an audio recording includes remarks attributed to Howard-Taylor about plans to assassinate former President George Weah. The recording, however, has not yet been played in court.

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Howard-Taylor’s legal team has repeatedly denied the allegations against her.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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