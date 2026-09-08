White Stork Travels 5,180 Kilometres From Hungary Before Dying in Somalia

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The migratory bird, identified by its scientific name Ciconia ciconia, was carrying a tracking ring marked UK43, according to the ministry.

White Stork’s 5,180-Kilometre Migration From Hungary Ends in Somalia AXADLE, Somalia — A white stork that crossed thousands of kilometres from Europe to Africa has died in Somalia…

White Stork’s 5,180-Kilometre Migration From Hungary Ends in Somalia AXADLE, Somalia — A white stork that crossed thousands of kilometres from Europe to Africa has died in Somalia…

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White Stork’s 5,180-Kilometre Migration From Hungary Ends in Somalia

AXADLE, Somalia — A white stork that crossed thousands of kilometres from Europe to Africa has died in Somalia after reaching Puntland State’s Dhuudo area in Bandar-bayla district, Karkaar region, the Puntland State Ministry of Environment, Pasture and Climate Change said.

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The migratory bird, identified by its scientific name Ciconia ciconia, was carrying a tracking ring marked UK43, according to the ministry.

Officials said the stork was born on May 7, 2026, in Szécsény, Hungary. Researchers attached the UK43 ring on June 10, when the bird was 34 days old.

The stork arrived in Dhuudo 87 days later after covering an estimated 5,180 kilometres along its migration route, the ministry said.

Somalia sits along the African-Eurasian Flyway, a major corridor for birds travelling between Europe, Africa and parts of Asia. Migratory species typically reach Somalia between August and October.

The bird died in Dhuudo on September 5, 2026, according to the ministry.

Authorities did not disclose what caused the stork’s death.

Puntland State’s environment ministry called on residents to report sightings of marked wildlife, as well as animals that appear injured or require help. Such reports, it said, support efforts to track and protect wildlife.

AXADLETM