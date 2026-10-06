Turkey Has Begun Building a Spaceport in Somalia, Erdogan Says

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Erdogan announced the initiative during the opening ceremony of the 77th International Astronautical Congress, where he presented Turkey’s ambitions under its national space program.

Erdogan Says Turkey Has Started Building Spaceport in Somalia ISTANBUL — Turkey has begun building a spaceport in Somalia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, unveiling a project he…

Erdogan Says Turkey Has Started Building Spaceport in Somalia ISTANBUL — Turkey has begun building a spaceport in Somalia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, unveiling a project he…

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Erdogan Says Turkey Has Started Building Spaceport in Somalia

ISTANBUL — Turkey has begun building a spaceport in Somalia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, unveiling a project he described as a strategic partnership aimed at improving Ankara’s access to space and helping expand Africa’s space industry.

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Erdogan announced the initiative during the opening ceremony of the 77th International Astronautical Congress, where he presented Turkey’s ambitions under its national space program.

“In today’s world, producing satellites is not enough to have a presence in space; one must also be able to access space,” Erdogan said.

He said Turkey had made independent access to space, including the development of a spaceport, a central priority of its national program.

“Taking into account Türkiye’s geographical conditions, we are laying the foundations for a historic collaboration in the field of space with friendly and brotherly Somalia,” Erdogan said.

The president said work on the Somali spaceport was already under way as Ankara continued efforts to bring the strategic project to fruition.

“With our project, we aim to enhance Türkiye’s capacity to access space while also contributing to the development of the space ecosystem on the African continent,” he said.

The proposed facility forms part of Turkey’s wider effort to build an independent space program and strengthen its capabilities in satellite manufacturing and launch operations.

Somalia’s position on the Indian Ocean could offer advantages for a spaceport, including its proximity to the equator and access to open waters. Launch sites near the equator can benefit from the Earth’s rotation, potentially lowering the energy needed for certain missions.

The plan also broadens an increasingly close Turkey-Somalia relationship, which in recent years has grown to cover security, infrastructure, trade, energy and development.

Ankara has invested in major Somali infrastructure projects and maintains strong ties with Mogadishu. Turkey also runs a military training facility in the capital and has trained and supported Somali security forces.

Erdogan’s announcement comes as governments across Africa pursue greater domestic capacity in satellite technology and space-based services. Satellites are increasingly used on the continent for communications, agriculture, environmental monitoring, disaster response and security.

Turkey has positioned itself as an emerging force in the global space sector. Its national space program includes objectives spanning satellite development, human spaceflight and lunar exploration.

Erdogan said the Somali venture would advance Turkey’s strategic interests while helping build a broader African space ecosystem.

He did not disclose the project’s construction schedule, the facility’s planned location, its launch capabilities or the financial terms agreed between Turkey and Somalia.

Before orbital launches can take place, the project is expected to require substantial infrastructure, specialized expertise and coordination with international partners.

For Somalia, the spaceport could become one of its most ambitious infrastructure undertakings and offer a path into the expanding commercial space industry.

AXADLETM