 Skip to content
Saturday, September 12, 2026 29 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:42
Muqdisho 23°C
Breaking: Trump’s $5,000 Pledge Fuels Debate Over Signs of Political Panic
Breaking News
Trump’s $5,000 Pledge Fuels Debate Over Signs of Political PanicDolly Parton’s First Posthumous Song Released Two Weeks After Her DeathSomalia Shares Climate Finance Experience at Brazil Interregional MeetingHirshabelle Vice President Accuses President Hassan Sheikh of Breaking Hawadle Leadership PledgeMPs Reject Assisted Dying Legalisation in England and WalesItaly Reaffirms Commitment to Water Security, Agriculture and Climate Action in SomaliaTrump’s $5,000 Pledge Fuels Debate Over Signs of Political PanicDolly Parton’s First Posthumous Song Released Two Weeks After Her DeathSomalia Shares Climate Finance Experience at Brazil Interregional MeetingHirshabelle Vice President Accuses President Hassan Sheikh of Breaking Hawadle Leadership PledgeMPs Reject Assisted Dying Legalisation in England and WalesItaly Reaffirms Commitment to Water Security, Agriculture and Climate Action in Somalia
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Somalia Shares Climate Finance Experience at Brazil Interregional Meeting

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk September 11, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 3 hours ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somalia shares climate finance experience at Brazil inter-regional meeting

Salvador, Brazil (AX) — Somalia’s climate finance efforts took center stage this week as Liban Obsiye, executive director of the National Climate Fund (NCF), joined finance ministers and experts at the 2nd Inter-Regional Exchange of Ministries of Finance for Climate in Salvador, Brazil.

The three-day forum examined the opportunities and obstacles involved in mobilizing domestic climate finance. Officials from Africa and Latin America compared approaches to expanding investment and strengthening financial responses to the climate crisis.

- Advertisement -

Participants assessed a range of national, regional and international financing tools, including domestic revenue, public-private partnerships, disaster risk financing, insurance, diaspora bonds and debt.

Representatives also outlined their countries’ climate finance frameworks and discussed how those systems are being put into practice.

Obsiye said the gathering allowed Somalia to present the perspective of a nation confronting the effects of climate change on the front lines.

“As a country at the forefront of the climate crisis, I had the opportunity to share some of Somalia’s climate finance successes and challenges, and its experience of making the case for how financing can be most effectively deployed in more fragile countries,” Obsiye said.

He said Somalia is pursuing a whole-of-government and whole-of-society strategy for climate finance. The approach combines innovation and experimentation to build resilience, safeguard people and livelihoods, and help move the country toward a more sustainable future.

The 2nd Inter-Regional Exchange was organized by the French Development Agency, Brazil’s Ministry of Finance, the Inter-American Development Bank and the Institute for Climate Economics.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,586 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.