Somalia’s Constitution Dispute Deepens Over the Role of Ministers

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The immediate disagreement focuses on provisions that parliamentary leaders plan to enforce on Oct. 14. Under the measure, officials would have to choose between retaining their seats as…

Somalia’s Constitutional Rift Intensifies as Ministers Face Choice Over Parliamentary Seats MOGADISHU, Somalia — A growing dispute over Somalia’s constitutional changes is exposing divisions within the federal government,…

Somalia’s Constitutional Rift Intensifies as Ministers Face Choice Over Parliamentary Seats MOGADISHU, Somalia — A growing dispute over Somalia’s constitutional changes is exposing divisions within the federal government,…

Somalia’s Constitutional Rift Intensifies as Ministers Face Choice Over Parliamentary Seats

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A growing dispute over Somalia’s constitutional changes is exposing divisions within the federal government, as a requirement separating parliamentary and ministerial roles threatens to further strain Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre’s administration.

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The immediate disagreement focuses on provisions that parliamentary leaders plan to enforce on Oct. 14. Under the measure, officials would have to choose between retaining their seats as lawmakers and continuing to serve as ministers. The move has triggered concern among Cabinet members from Jubaland and Puntland State, both part of the political power-sharing arrangement linked to Barre.

Several ministers are reportedly weighing whether to surrender their Cabinet posts or their parliamentary seats. The dispute also raises questions about how vacancies would be filled if lawmakers leave Parliament to remain in government, and whether ministers could keep their Cabinet portfolios after giving up their legislative positions.

Barre has privately acknowledged the difficulty of defending his government as the disagreement has intensified, according to accounts of recent parliamentary sessions. He also criticized letters and decisions issued by the Cabinet to introduce changes to the civil service, measures rejected by the leadership of the House of the People.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, for his part, has maintained that the new constitution must be implemented. His position has drawn objections from political figures who say the amendments cannot be enforced without the wider political consensus required among Somalia’s key stakeholders.

A delegation headed by the deputy prime minister recently met with the president to request a delay in applying the disputed provisions. The delegation reportedly faced resistance to postponing the requirement that officials choose between parliamentary and ministerial roles.

At a meeting the previous night, however, Hassan Sheikh indicated that consultations should be held, according to the account provided.

The federal government regards the dispute as a possible threat to its political future. Officials are concerned that the implementation process could unsettle the Cabinet and make it more difficult for the administration to preserve its support in Parliament.

Parliamentary leaders have defended enforcement of the provisions, arguing that doing so is necessary to uphold the supremacy of the law. The standoff reflects broader tensions over the constitutional amendments and the distribution of authority among the presidency, Cabinet and Parliament.

It also forms part of a wider political crisis surrounding Somalia’s constitutional process, with unresolved questions about the legitimacy and implementation of the amendments in the absence of an agreement among major political stakeholders.

AXADLETM