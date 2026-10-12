Former President Accuses Government of Targeting Staff and Blocking Access to His Home

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

In a statement issued Sunday, Sharif rejected allegations from the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) that members of his security team had attacked NISA personnel in Wadajir…

Mogadishu (AX) — A political and security dispute has intensified in Mogadishu after former Somali President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed accused the federal government of targeting his staff…

Mogadishu (AX) — A political and security dispute has intensified in Mogadishu after former Somali President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed accused the federal government of targeting his staff…

Mogadishu (AX) — A political and security dispute has intensified in Mogadishu after former Somali President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed accused the federal government of targeting his staff and restricting access to his residence.

In a statement issued Sunday, Sharif rejected allegations from the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) that members of his security team had attacked NISA personnel in Wadajir district.

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“National security agencies must remain independent of political rivalries, operate within the law and protect all citizens equally. We call upon the leadership of NISA to cease misleading the Somali public,” the statement said.

Sharif’s office said government forces had taken up positions near his home in recent days and alleged that several members of his staff had been abducted.

It further claimed that roadblocks and restrictions on movement had reduced access to the residence and disrupted deliveries of basic necessities, including food and water.

According to the statement, Sharif’s security personnel had shown restraint in an effort to prevent an armed clash.

“We state clearly that these claims do not reflect the reality of the series of incidents aimed at destabilizing President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed’s environment,” the statement said, cautioning against attempts to mislead the public or undermine opposition politicians.

The former president’s office said Sharif acknowledged the importance of national security, independent security institutions and the rule of law. It stressed, however, that those principles must be applied equally to citizens and political figures regardless of their political affiliation or position.

“All these incidents must be thoroughly documented and verified, and any individual who committed wrongdoing while acting in the name of the state will be held accountable,” the statement said.

Sharif’s office also cautioned against using unverified security claims to exert political pressure, intimidate opponents or silence politicians advocating a consensus-based election.

It said Somalia’s current political climate demanded restraint and responsible leadership to keep disagreements from developing into armed conflict.

“Somalia does not need a new security crisis, nor should political disputes be allowed to escalate into conflict that endangers citizens’ lives and national stability,” the statement said.

Sharif reiterated that he did not seek to create insecurity, trigger violence or cause bloodshed. He said the country’s political disputes could instead be addressed through dialogue, mutual trust and an agreed electoral process.

The statement called on the government, security agencies, political leaders and international partners to promote transparency, accountability and a peaceful settlement to Somalia’s electoral and political disputes.

Sharif issued his statement hours after NISA condemned what it described as armed attacks and acts of aggression against its public protection forces in the General Da’ud sector of Wadajir district.

In a separate statement, NISA alleged that armed men acting on Sharif’s orders had attempted to provoke security forces into an armed confrontation.

The agency said its personnel had responded with restraint and professionalism to prevent further tension and protect civilians.

NISA alleged that intelligence indicated Sharif’s security forces, armed with AK-47 rifles, BKM machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, had forcibly entered homes in Wadajir district’s Tiintiinley neighborhood.

The agency said the group had also attacked NISA forces on June 24, 2026, abducting a soldier who was performing official duties. It added that security operations in the General Da’ud sector were obstructed again on June 27.

“NISA will not allow its personnel to be dragged into political conflicts, nor will it waver in its responsibility to protect national security and safeguard the Somali people,” the agency said.

“The agency remained committed to maintaining peace and stability in the capital and preventing actions that threaten public safety and security,” it added.

Neither side’s allegations have been independently verified.