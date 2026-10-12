Somali Prime Minister Congratulates Sagal Abdi-Wali on Historic UK Parliament Victory

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During a phone call on Sunday, Hamza said Somalia’s government, leadership and people welcomed Abdi-Wali’s victory in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election. He described the result as…

Mogadishu (AX) — Sagal Abdi-Wali has made British political history, becoming the first Somali woman elected to the UK Parliament—an achievement praised by Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi…

Mogadishu (AX) — Sagal Abdi-Wali has made British political history, becoming the first Somali woman elected to the UK Parliament—an achievement praised by Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi…

Mogadishu (AX) — Sagal Abdi-Wali has made British political history, becoming the first Somali woman elected to the UK Parliament—an achievement praised by Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre as a milestone for the country’s diaspora.

During a phone call on Sunday, Hamza said Somalia’s government, leadership and people welcomed Abdi-Wali’s victory in the Holborn and St Pancras by-election. He described the result as a historic accomplishment demonstrating the ability, commitment and potential of Somalis living abroad.

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“I congratulated Sagal on her major election victory and prayed that God eases the burden of the significant responsibility she has assumed,” the prime minister said.

Hamza said Abdi-Wali’s election offered a powerful example of Somali diaspora members rising to senior public positions through talent and hard work.

He called on her to fulfil her responsibilities effectively and to serve the community that sent her to represent them in the UK Parliament.

The prime minister also urged Abdi-Wali to support efforts aimed at deepening cooperation between Somalia and the United Kingdom.

Abdi-Wali, 42, won Thursday’s contest in Holborn and St Pancras, making her the first British Somali woman to serve as an MP.

She arrived in the UK from Somalia as a child refugee with her family during the 1990s. After growing up in Camden, she joined Camden Council as a housing officer.

Her political career advanced in 2022, when she was elected as a councillor. In May, she became leader of Camden Council.

Labour drew on her longstanding ties to the area throughout the election campaign.

Following her victory, Abdi-Wali pledged to improve the lives of families. She said homelessness was the issue that first motivated her to enter politics.

Labour said Abdi-Wali had spent more than a decade volunteering and serving as a trustee for local charities. She has also been a school governor at two schools and worked as a local government officer at the council.

Before taking over as council leader, she served as cabinet member for better homes.

Camden Council said she led initiatives focused on ensuring residents had safe, warm and well-maintained homes, while overseeing a £670 million programme to upgrade social housing.