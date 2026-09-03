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Somalia and Qatar University Sign Agreement to Establish Technology University

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 3, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
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Somalia, Qatar university sign deal to establish technology university

Mogadishu (AX) – Somalia has reached an agreement with Doha-based University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) to help establish the country’s Technology University (TUS University), in a partnership aimed at expanding advanced technical education.

Mohamed Abdullahi Mahmoud, director general of higher education at Somalia’s Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education, signed the agreement in Doha on behalf of the ministry. UDST was represented by its vice president for education, Prof. Rashid Benlamri.

Somalia’s minister of education, culture and higher education, the country’s ambassador to Qatar and senior UDST officials attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement establishes a framework for creating a university dedicated to high-quality technical and vocational education. UDST will assist Somalia with curriculum design, teacher development, quality assurance and certification as the institution takes shape.

During the project’s first phase, TUS University will concentrate on technology, marine sciences, aviation, petroleum, engineering, energy and health management. The selected fields are intended to expand Somali young people’s technical knowledge and professional capabilities.

“The initiative forms part of Somalia’s National Transformation Plan 2025–2029 and seeks to improve the quality of education while developing skills aligned with the needs of the labour market. Particular emphasis will be placed on training Somali teachers who will contribute to the administration and academic workforce of the new university,” the ministry said.

The ministry also thanked Qatar’s government and people for their continued support and cooperation with Somalia.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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