 Skip to content
Monday, October 12, 2026 29 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Fajr 04:33
Muqdisho 24°C
Breaking: Former President Accuses Government of Targeting Staff and Blocking Access to His Home
Breaking News
Former President Accuses Government of Targeting Staff and Blocking Access to His HomeHurricane Simon Strengthens as It Approaches Western MexicoUN says 139 people, including children, died after boat capsized off DjiboutiMan Arrested Over ‘Serious’ Threat to Polish Prime Minister and MinisterBurnham Says Russia Clearly Interfered in Brexit VoteNepal Urges Villagers to Evacuate After River FloodingFormer President Accuses Government of Targeting Staff and Blocking Access to His HomeHurricane Simon Strengthens as It Approaches Western MexicoUN says 139 people, including children, died after boat capsized off DjiboutiMan Arrested Over ‘Serious’ Threat to Polish Prime Minister and MinisterBurnham Says Russia Clearly Interfered in Brexit VoteNepal Urges Villagers to Evacuate After River Flooding
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Somali Red Crescent and ICRC Train 72 Responders Ahead of Expected El Niño Floods

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk October 11, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 16 hours ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somali Red Crescent, ICRC train 72 responders ahead of expected El Niño floods - Hiiraan Online

galleryj

Nairobi (AX) — With Somalia bracing for potentially severe El Niño-related flooding, the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) is training 72 people, including 60 community volunteers, to support emergency response operations along the Juba and Shabelle rivers, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said this week.

- Advertisement -

Supported by the ICRC, the training is being held in flood-prone locations including Bardere, Jowhar, Beletweyne and Kismayo. It covers practical emergency skills such as boat handling, safety procedures and communications techniques used during rescue missions.

Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) has nine boats positioned across flood-prone areas as part of its preparations, according to the ICRC.

The preparations are under way as Somalia enters the October-to-December Deyr rainy season, when the country faces an elevated threat of major flooding.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned in September that strengthening El Niño conditions could produce significantly above-normal rainfall across much of central and southern Somalia. In some areas, the likelihood of above-normal rainfall is as high as 90%, with the Juba and Shabelle river basins identified as particular areas of concern.

Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) authorities estimate that between 2.5 million and 3.5 million people may be exposed to flooding this season. Up to 1 million people could also be displaced from farming and grazing areas.

The SRCS and ICRC are working to deploy rescue teams in advance, before swollen rivers cut off access to communities at risk.

Comparable El Niño conditions produced extensive flooding in Somalia in 2023, when Somali Red Crescent boat teams helped rescue residents from submerged areas.

Those floods affected about 2.5 million people and displaced more than 1 million, while homes, farmland, roads and other infrastructure sustained damage across much of the country.

The latest warning comes as millions of Somalis are already coping with food insecurity linked to repeated droughts, conflict and displacement. The government and United Nations project that 5.4 million people will experience crisis-level hunger or worse between October and December, including 1.5 million people facing emergency levels.

Humanitarian agencies say heavy flooding could destroy crops and livestock, interrupt markets, contaminate water supplies and drive further displacement.

The Red Crescent’s training is designed to enable teams to launch rescues without delay if flooding occurs, especially in riverine communities where damaged or submerged roads and bridges can quickly block access.

 

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,926 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.