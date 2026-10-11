Somalia Launches First National Mental Health Policy to Expand Care and Tackle Stigma

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The Health Ministry unveiled the 2026–2030 policy in Mogadishu on Saturday at an event marking World Mental Health Day. Health Minister Ali Haji Aden attended alongside senior ministry…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia has introduced its first national mental health policy, setting out a five-year plan to expand access to care, strengthen services and tackle the stigma…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia has introduced its first national mental health policy, setting out a five-year plan to expand access to care, strengthen services and tackle the stigma…

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia has introduced its first national mental health policy, setting out a five-year plan to expand access to care, strengthen services and tackle the stigma surrounding mental health conditions.

The Health Ministry unveiled the 2026–2030 policy in Mogadishu on Saturday at an event marking World Mental Health Day. Health Minister Ali Haji Aden attended alongside senior ministry officials, representatives of hospitals and universities and international partners.

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Officials said the framework would serve as Somalia’s first national mental health policy and guide the planning, coordination and expansion of services through 2030.

Among its priorities are improving access to quality mental health care, increasing public awareness and combating discrimination against people living with mental health conditions.

Health officials also urged closer cooperation between government institutions, hospitals, universities, development partners and local communities. They said such collaboration would help create more inclusive services while safeguarding patients’ rights and dignity.

The launch represents a major policy development for Somalia, where mental health services have historically remained scarce and difficult to access.

A previous World Health Organization (WHO) assessment found that Somalia lacked both a national mental health policy and a national mental health plan. More recent WHO assessments have pointed to shortages of trained professionals and limited community-based services.

The WHO has recommended integrating mental health care into primary health services and training nonspecialist health workers to provide basic support. The approach reflects Somalia’s shortage of psychiatrists and other specialists needed to meet the country’s demand for care.

Somalia’s mental health challenges have been shaped by decades of armed conflict, displacement, poverty, recurring drought and other humanitarian emergencies.

The WHO has warned that conflict, displacement, economic instability and climate-related shocks can increase psychological distress and aggravate existing mental health conditions, especially in countries whose health systems are already under pressure.

The new policy broadly follows recent WHO guidance calling on governments to improve mental health governance, financing, workforce capacity and service delivery while shifting toward rights-based, community-centered care.

Mental health advocates in Somalia have repeatedly highlighted discrimination, social isolation and harmful treatment affecting people with severe mental health conditions, particularly when families have little or no access to professional support.

World Mental Health Day is observed each year on Oct. 10 to raise awareness of mental health issues and promote improved access to treatment and support.