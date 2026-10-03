US Waives Human Rights Conditions for $320 Million in Military Aid to Egypt

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio authorized the waiver in a letter dated September 21 and submitted to congressional committees, according to the document reviewed by Reuters. The State…

US Waives Human Rights Conditions on $320 Million in Military Aid to Egypt WASHINGTON — The United States will release $320 million in military assistance to Egypt after…

US Waives Human Rights Conditions on $320 Million in Military Aid to Egypt WASHINGTON — The United States will release $320 million in military assistance to Egypt after…

US Waives Human Rights Conditions on $320 Million in Military Aid to Egypt

WASHINGTON — The United States will release $320 million in military assistance to Egypt after waiving human rights conditions attached to the funds, despite persistent criticism of Cairo’s record, according to a letter sent to Congress.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio authorized the waiver in a letter dated September 21 and submitted to congressional committees, according to the document reviewed by Reuters. The State Department confirmed the decision.

The money represents part of the approximately $1.3 billion in annual U.S. military assistance provided to Egypt. Washington has traditionally made a portion of that aid conditional on progress involving human rights and democratic governance.

The administration said the funds could be released because doing so served U.S. national security interests. The State Department pointed to Egypt’s strategic importance and its security cooperation with Washington in explaining the decision.

Rubio wrote that suspending the restrictions was necessary to protect U.S. national security and preserve the military partnership between the two countries. He also highlighted Egypt’s role in regional security and diplomacy.

The waiver comes as Cairo remains an important diplomatic actor in the Middle East, including in efforts to mediate conflicts and ease regional tensions. Egypt continues to maintain close security and diplomatic relations with Washington while advancing its own interests across the region.

The United States and Egypt have been military partners for decades. Their relationship gained added significance after Egypt and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1979, prompting Washington to provide Cairo with substantial military support.

Human rights organizations and some U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly condemned Egypt over alleged political repression, limits on civil society and the imprisonment of political opponents. Earlier U.S. administrations responded to those concerns by withholding or restricting portions of military aid.

The latest decision underscores the longstanding tension between Washington’s stated commitment to human rights and its strategic ties with Egypt. Successive U.S. administrations have said security cooperation with Cairo remains important because of the country’s geographic position and its influence in regional diplomacy and counterterrorism operations.

The Egyptian government has previously dismissed criticism of its human rights record, arguing that its policies are intended to protect national security and preserve stability.

The $320 million waiver covers only part of the wider U.S. military assistance partnership with Egypt and does not account for all of Washington’s annual aid to Cairo.

AXADLETM