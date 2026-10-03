Two Men Charged Over Alleged Bomb Plot Targeting Manchester Jewish Community

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Salam Ahmadyan, 36, from Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, from Salford, were arrested in Manchester on Sunday 20 September. Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said both men have since…

Two Iranian nationals have been charged over an alleged plot to bomb members of Manchester’s Jewish community, in a case authorities say involved instructions from an overseas contact.

Two Iranian nationals have been charged over an alleged plot to bomb members of Manchester’s Jewish community, in a case authorities say involved instructions from an overseas contact.…

Two Iranian nationals have been charged over an alleged plot to bomb members of Manchester’s Jewish community, in a case authorities say involved instructions from an overseas contact.

Salam Ahmadyan, 36, from Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, from Salford, were arrested in Manchester on Sunday 20 September. Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said both men have since been charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts.

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Investigators allege that the pair communicated with a third party overseas, who may be based in Iran, as part of the suspected plot, CTP said.

It is understood that Mr Ahmadyan and Mr Salehi entered the UK by small boat in 2020 and 2023 respectively. One man was granted asylum, while the other has an active asylum claim.

The arrests came shortly before Yom Kippur, which began at sundown on 20 September and ended at nightfall on 21 September. The observance is widely regarded as the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

CTP said the men are alleged to have received instructions to produce a chlorine bomb.

They are also accused of obtaining liquids, components and equipment that could be used to make or assemble an improvised explosive device.

According to investigators, the pair used the internet to locate and study possible targets, gathered photographs, plans and maps of those sites, and carried out reconnaissance of locations that could have been selected for an attack.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “These recent events are a stark reminder of the threats posed against this country from both terrorists and foreign state actors.

“Two suspects have been charged with planning a terrorist attack against Jewish communities in Manchester.

“The fact both suspects arrived by small boat several years ago is a reminder of the importance of our relentless work to tackle illegal migration into this country. While numbers are down, I know there is more we must do.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP), said: “These are extremely serious charges and allegations, and have come about from a joint CTP investigation, working closely with our partners in the security services.

“This investigation has led to the disruption of what we believe to have been a plot targeting the Jewish community in Manchester.

“I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any ongoing threat to the public in relation to this matter, but as always, we would ask that people remain vigilant and contact police with any concerns.

“This week also brought into sharp focus some of the wider threats being projected into the UK from Iran,” she added.

Bev Craig, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “The charging of two men following the counter terror investigation into an alleged plot to target our Jewish community will cause shock, alarm and concern within the community and across Greater Manchester.

“This is another chilling reminder of the real and sustained threats facing our Jewish communities.”