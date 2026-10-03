Somali parliament speaker chairs EAC Speakers’ Bureau meeting in Arusha

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As chairperson of the EAC Speakers’ Bureau, Abdulkadir said discussions centred on expanding parliamentary diplomacy, sharing institutional experience and ensuring that the integration process produces practical gains for…

Arusha, Tanzania (AX) — Somalia’s Parliament Speaker Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur led the 21st meeting of the East African Community (EAC) Speakers’ Bureau in Arusha on Friday, where lawmakers…

Arusha, Tanzania (AX) — Somalia’s Parliament Speaker Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur led the 21st meeting of the East African Community (EAC) Speakers’ Bureau in Arusha on Friday, where lawmakers…

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Arusha, Tanzania (AX) — Somalia’s Parliament Speaker Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur led the 21st meeting of the East African Community (EAC) Speakers’ Bureau in Arusha on Friday, where lawmakers examined ways to deepen parliamentary cooperation and regional integration.

As chairperson of the EAC Speakers’ Bureau, Abdulkadir said discussions centred on expanding parliamentary diplomacy, sharing institutional experience and ensuring that the integration process produces practical gains for people throughout East Africa.

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He updated the participants on the progress of Somalia’s 11th Parliament, highlighting work on state-building, the completion and approval of the Constitution, security and the rule of law, public financial management and economic development.

Abdulkadir said the House of the People had passed more than 56 laws and adopted 18 resolutions.

“The House’s vision is to fully fulfil its constitutional responsibilities, particularly legislation and oversight, serve the interests of the Somali people, and contribute to strengthening EAC cooperation and integration,” he said.

The speaker said the EAC’s future would depend on close cooperation, resilient institutions and effective parliaments that reflect the interests and aspirations of their citizens.

He reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to making a full contribution to regional cooperation and integration.

Abdulkadir also confirmed that Somalia was prepared to host the 22nd meeting of the EAC Speakers’ Bureau in Mogadishu at the end of January 2027.

He expressed hope that the Mogadishu gathering would build further momentum for efforts to create a united, prosperous and peaceful East African Community.

Somalia assumed the chairmanship of the EAC Speakers’ Bureau in November 2025, taking over from Kenya after a one-year term under Kenya’s National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.