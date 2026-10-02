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Zimbabwean Police Probe Fatal Helicopter Crash Involving Chivayo

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By Newsroom October 2, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Zimbabwean Police Probe Fatal Chivayo Helicopter Crash

A helicopter crash at Kudenga Farm in Marondera has killed prominent businessman Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo, his wife Lucy Rujeko Muteke and three other people, prompting a police investigation. The other victims were identified as Saneliswe Magagula, pilot Calvin Tafirei Soda and co-pilot Courage Mutavirwa.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said forensic scientists and aviation specialists were examining the crash site and wreckage. The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe is also participating in the investigation.

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Preliminary findings indicate that the helicopter hit the ground, causing a fuel spill that triggered a fire. Investigators reportedly recovered an intact black box from the scene.

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