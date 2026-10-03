Widdecombe murder accused charged over alleged terror plot involving Farage

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Joshua Kerry, 28, has been charged with one count of preparing terrorist acts over alleged activity said to have taken place between 31 May 2024 and 8 July…

The man accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe is now facing a separate charge alleging he prepared a terrorist plot targeting Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

The man accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe is now facing a separate charge alleging he prepared a terrorist plot targeting Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Joshua Kerry, 28,…

The man accused of murdering Ann Widdecombe is now facing a separate charge alleging he prepared a terrorist plot targeting Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Joshua Kerry, 28, has been charged with one count of preparing terrorist acts over alleged activity said to have taken place between 31 May 2024 and 8 July 2026, Counter Terrorism Policing said.

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Ms Widdecombe, a Reform UK spokeswoman and former Conservative minister, was 78 when she died on 8 July after being struck on the head 21 times with a hammer, a court previously heard.

Mr Kerry was arrested on suspicion of murder two days after Ms Widdecombe was found dead.

Ann Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Devon

“The charge announced today is the result of tireless work by investigators across the Counter Terrorism Policing network.

“A dedicated team of detectives, analysts and forensic experts has led this investigation, pursuing multiple lines of inquiry that have now resulted in this very serious charge.”

Mr Kerry is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Court artist sketch of Joshua Kerry at a previous sitting of Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London

In August, Counter Terrorism Policing reopened a year-long investigation into an alleged firebomb attack at Mr Farage’s home in south London.

The Metropolitan Police and CTP London had investigated the incident as an “attempted burglary”, but no arrests were made before the case was closed pending any fresh lines of inquiry.

After the investigation was reopened, CTP London identified a line of inquiry it said “may have been relevant” but had not been “identified and pursued by them at the time”.

In April, the Reform UK leader told the Daily Telegraph that a lit incendiary device had been pushed through his letterbox early last year in what he called an “outright arson attempt”.

Mr Farage was away from the property when the incident occurred and found the damage after returning. He said the device had “luckily” burned itself out in the porch.

Police investigated but had not identified any suspects, according to Mr Farage (file pic)

Following the announcement of the latest charge, Frank Ferguson, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “After carefully reviewing the evidence, we have decided to prosecute Joshua Kerry for engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.

“Our prosecutors have worked closely with police to determine that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case before the court, and we will continue to support them as the investigation develops.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said her “profound sympathies” were with Mr Farage and his family, adding that the development “raises serious questions about the security of those in public life”.

In a statement, she said: “I know the new charges made today will be extremely concerning. My profound sympathies are with Nigel Farage and his family.

“Let no one make any mistake: an attack on anyone in politics is an attack on us all.

“This case raises serious questions about the security of those in public life. We must use this as an opportunity to reset. Once Parliament returns, I will update on our work to strengthen protections for those who choose to serve.”