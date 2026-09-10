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Sources said Galaydh was detained on Wednesday while visiting the town on a work assignment.

North Western State of Somalia authorities have arrested journalist Hassan Saleebaan Haruun, widely known as Hassan Galaydh, in Gabiley, according to sources close to him.

North Western State of Somalia authorities have arrested journalist Hassan Saleebaan Haruun, widely known as Hassan Galaydh, in Gabiley, according to sources close to him. Sources said Galaydh…

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North Western State of Somalia authorities have arrested journalist Hassan Saleebaan Haruun, widely known as Hassan Galaydh, in Gabiley, according to sources close to him.

Sources said Galaydh was detained on Wednesday while visiting the town on a work assignment.

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North Western State of Somalia police said the journalist was arrested on suspicion of disseminating false information, though they did not identify the report or comment they deemed untrue.

“The North Western State of Somalia Police Force has arrested Hassan Saleebaan Haruun, who is accused of spreading false news,” the police command said in a statement.

According to police, Galaydh was questioned over information he had published through the media but failed to provide evidence backing his claims.

Authorities said he would be taken before the appropriate legal bodies for further proceedings.

Local reports have linked the detention to comments Galaydh made in Hargeisa a day earlier, when he and fellow journalists urged the North Western State of Somalia government to free journalist Abdiqani Hussein Abokor Baylood, who was recently detained.

Galaydh also appealed to North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro to release Baylood. He pointed to Irro’s record in opposition, when the current president had strongly denounced the arrest and harassment of journalists.

The detention drew condemnation from politicians, journalists and press freedom campaigners.

MP Mohamed Abiib denounced the arrest and urged authorities to free Galaydh along with other journalists in custody.

“This kind of arrest is nothing but shameful and worthless,” Abiib said. “I call for the release of journalist Hassan Galaydh and other journalists. This arrest is unreasonable.”

Galaydh’s arrest has added to an increasingly contentious debate in North Western State of Somalia over freedom of expression and the government’s handling of journalists and media workers.

North Western State of Somalia’s governing Waddani party had repeatedly accused the previous administration, led by President Muse Bihi Abdi, of detaining journalists and curbing press freedom.

While in opposition, Waddani campaigned on pledges to defend freedom of expression and the independence of the press.

North Western State of Somalia declared independence from Somalia in 1991, but it has yet to secure broad international recognition.