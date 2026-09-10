Climate report: August tied for world’s hottest month on record

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The month matched July 2023 as the warmest calendar month ever measured and set a record for the hottest August worldwide, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate…

August tied for the hottest month in global records, with temperatures averaging 1.65C above pre-industrial levels, scientists said.

August tied for the hottest month in global records, with temperatures averaging 1.65C above pre-industrial levels, scientists said. The month matched July 2023 as the warmest calendar month…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

August tied for the hottest month in global records, with temperatures averaging 1.65C above pre-industrial levels, scientists said.

The month matched July 2023 as the warmest calendar month ever measured and set a record for the hottest August worldwide, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

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Western Europe also endured its hottest summer on record, overtaking the previous high set in 2003, Copernicus reported.

2026 recorded the hottest June-August period ever for 1.3bn people

August’s heatwaves extended a period of exceptional warmth that began in May. Severe drought affected the UK, France, Hungary, Romania and Serbia, while the Rhine, Danube and Dnieper rivers all recorded exceptionally low flows, Copernicus scientists said.

The scientists said August was the first month since November 2025 in which global temperatures again exceeded the key threshold of 1.5C above pre-industrial averages.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries committed to keeping long-term global warming “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the increase to 1.5C. The targets are intended to reduce the risk of the most severe droughts, heatwaves, floods, rising seas and climate-driven wildlife losses.

People use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun in London last month

Sea surface temperatures also reached record levels in August. Scientists attributed the rise to continued global heating caused by fossil-fuel use, alongside rapidly warming Pacific waters linked to the powerful El Nino weather pattern.

Outside the polar regions, average sea surface temperatures reached 21.07C, the highest recorded for August and equal to the record for any month, set in March 2024.

‘Warmest August and warmest month ever recorded’

The hottest months on record

Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at ECMWF, said: “August 2026 was a remarkable month in the global climate record.

“It was both the warmest August and the warmest month ever recorded, with global temperatures reaching 1.65C above pre-industrial levels, marking the return of global temperatures above 1.5C.

“Combined with record global sea surface temperatures and the warmest summer on record for Western Europe, these observations show how climate change is driving extremes across both the atmosphere and the oceans.

“The impacts of these conditions are increasingly being felt by communities, economies and ecosystems across the world.”

In an interview with RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr Burgess said Europe is “maladapted” to the climate it faces now, “let alone future climate extremes” that have yet to arrive.

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She said scientists had spent decades warning governments about the evidence, but worsening extreme weather is showing how the consequences are intensifying as the planet warms.

“The implications of heat on health in particular are enormous and what we’ve seen this summer is that ultimately Europe is maladapted to our existing climate, let alone future climate extremes that are already built into the pipeline,” Dr Burgess said.

Dr Burgess said cities and critical infrastructure must be redesigned and adapted “to make sure we’re much more resilient to future climate change that’s coming at us rapidly”.

“We’re a couple of months out from COP31 in Turkey and we really need to see much more ambitious climate action, both on the mitigation side to get to net zero as quickly as possible,” she added.

Gareth Redmond-King, head of international programme at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said the latest data represented another “warning siren” with only two months remaining before the next UN climate summit, known as Cop31.

He said: “World leaders gathering ahead of Cop31 in the coming weeks know the solution: cut greenhouse gas emissions rapidly towards net zero while strengthening resilience to the impacts already locked in.

“The task now is to match the scale of the science with the scale of action, supporting communities already on the front line of climate impacts while accelerating the transition away from coal, oil and gas to bring our climate back into balance.”

People seek relief from the heat in Nice, France

‘These numbers should surprise no one’

Prof Friederike Otto, professor of climate science at Imperial College London, said: “I run the risk of sounding like a broken record, but these numbers should surprise no one.

“You don’t need to be a climate scientist to see the evidence of climate change, you just need to look out of your window.

“While El Nino is starting to ramp up the heat, the underlying driver remains our relentless burning of fossil fuels.”

“Climate change makes every El Nino hotter, and until we stop burning coal, oil, and gas, these record-shattering months will simply keep on coming,” she said.

Minister for climate transition Katie White said: “Our hottest summer ever is a brutal reminder that we’re not waiting for climate change to arrive in Britain, we’re living in the middle of it.

“With kids too hot to sleep, families worrying about older relatives, farmers watching fields dry out, and firefighters and our armed forces battling wildfires, we’ve all woken up to a reality none of us wants for the people and places we love.

“That makes us more determined to act, with some of the biggest and boldest action in a generation to electrify our economy and tackle climate change with clean energy made in Britain.

“We’re seizing the opportunity to upgrade Britain, backing our best scientists, entrepreneurs and technologies to make us happier, healthier and wealthier.”