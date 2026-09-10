Somalia’s Lower House Speaker Suspends Motion Against Interior Minister

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Addressing the House of the People during Monday’s sitting, Nur said the decision followed a review of the lawmakers’ names and signatures attached to the motion.

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Lower House Speaker Abdikadir Mohamed Nur has halted a motion calling for accountability from Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Minister Ali Hoosh after questions…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Lower House Speaker Abdikadir Mohamed Nur has halted a motion calling for accountability from Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Minister Ali Hoosh after questions…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Lower House Speaker Abdikadir Mohamed Nur has halted a motion calling for accountability from Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Minister Ali Hoosh after questions were raised about the signatures supporting it.

Addressing the House of the People during Monday’s sitting, Nur said the decision followed a review of the lawmakers’ names and signatures attached to the motion.

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He said several MPs listed as supporters later told the House they had not endorsed or joined the initiative.

Nur cited Article 75 of the House of the People’s Rules of Procedure, which requires accountability motions to be submitted in writing and backed by the legally required number of lawmakers’ signatures.

He said the speaker is empowered to return any motion that fails to meet parliamentary requirements.

“After checking the procedures and the authenticity of the signatures attached to the proposal, and after it became clear that some of the MPs whose names and signatures were mentioned had declared that they were not part of the proposal, he decided to suspend the proposal,” the speaker said.

Nur stressed that suspending the motion does not strip lawmakers of their constitutional right to introduce a new measure seeking to hold the government accountable.

He said any replacement motion must conform to both the Constitution and the House of the People’s Rules of Procedure.