 Skip to content
Thursday, September 10, 2026 27 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Maghrib 17:59
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: Somalia and Pakistan to strengthen bilateral cooperation on digitalisation
Breaking News
Somalia and Pakistan to strengthen bilateral cooperation on digitalisationBrent crude rises above $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict intensifiesU.S. Often Votes Against African Interests at the United NationsSomali Journalist Arrested in Gabiley Over Alleged False NewsClimate report: August tied for world’s hottest month on recordEUCAP Somalia Training Programme Raises Questions About Transparency and ResultsSomalia and Pakistan to strengthen bilateral cooperation on digitalisationBrent crude rises above $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict intensifiesU.S. Often Votes Against African Interests at the United NationsSomali Journalist Arrested in Gabiley Over Alleged False NewsClimate report: August tied for world’s hottest month on recordEUCAP Somalia Training Programme Raises Questions About Transparency and Results
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Netanyahu Sues Haaretz Over Report Claiming He Was Warned Before October 7 Attack

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk September 10, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 5 hours ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Netanyahu Sues Haaretz Over Report Claiming He Was Warned Before October 7 Attack

Netanyahu Takes Haaretz to Court Over Report of Pre-Oct. 7 Hamas Warning

TEL AVIV – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is suing the newspaper Haaretz over a report alleging that United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed warned him of an impending Hamas attack days before October 7, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Haaretz reported that bin Zayed spoke to Netanyahu approximately 10 days before the assault and cautioned that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was preparing a major operation capable of destabilising the region.

Netanyahu has categorically rejected the account. He said he did not speak with the UAE president during that period and received no warning of the kind described in the report. His office called the story false and politically motivated.

The prime minister accused Haaretz and the journalists involved of publishing fabricated allegations and said he would seek damages in a defamation case.

Haaretz has defended its reporting, saying it was based on multiple sources and material referenced by its journalists. The UAE has not verified that the conversation took place, saying it does not comment on speculation surrounding discussions between government leaders.

The legal dispute has revived a broader Israeli debate over whether Netanyahu and the country’s security establishment were alerted to the threat before Hamas launched its October 7 attack. Israeli authorities say the assault killed about 1,200 people and resulted in 251 others being taken hostage.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,573 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.