Somali Envoy Says Chinese Entrepreneurs Continue to View Somalia as an Untapped Market

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Speaking at the forum on Aug. 25, Hodan said the gathering marked part of a wider effort to build on the longstanding relationship between Somalia and China by…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia is seeking to turn Chinese interest into direct investment and trade as the country hosted its first Somalia-China Business Networking Forum in Mogadishu, with…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia is seeking to turn Chinese interest into direct investment and trade as the country hosted its first Somalia-China Business Networking Forum in Mogadishu, with…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia is seeking to turn Chinese interest into direct investment and trade as the country hosted its first Somalia-China Business Networking Forum in Mogadishu, with Ambassador Dr. Hodan Osman Abdi urging Chinese entrepreneurs to visit and assess the market firsthand.

Speaking at the forum on Aug. 25, Hodan said the gathering marked part of a wider effort to build on the longstanding relationship between Somalia and China by expanding commercial ties and creating direct partnerships between businesses.

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“For many Chinese entrepreneurs, Somalia is still a market they have not had the opportunity to see for themselves,” Ambassador Hodan said.

“That is why this visit matters. We want businesses to come, see the country firsthand, meet Somali entrepreneurs, ask questions and assess the opportunities directly,” she said. “The best way to change perceptions is through experience, and the best way to build confidence is through real partnerships.”

Hodan said the economic relationship should benefit both countries. She called for increased Chinese investment, technology and expertise in Somalia, while also emphasizing the need to expand access for Somali products in the Chinese market.

China exported goods worth about $968 million to Somalia in 2024, compared with Somali exports to China valued at only $3.1 million.

Organizers said the substantial trade imbalance should be viewed not solely as a deficit, but also as an opening for Chinese investors to establish processing, packaging and export operations inside Somalia.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry convened the inaugural Somalia-China Business Networking Forum at the hangar of Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu.

Senior government officials, a visiting delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs, Somali business leaders, chambers of commerce and industry, and project developers attended the event.

Held under the theme “Building Partnerships, Creating Opportunities,” the forum aimed to provide a practical venue for Chinese companies to engage directly with Somali businesses, government institutions and investment projects.

Discussions centered on concrete opportunities for trade, investment and project cooperation between Somalia and China.