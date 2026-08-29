Trump Administration Seeks to Restrict International Student Internships

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The memo, dated 24 August, said the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, had “observed a rise in Curricular Practical Training…

A new Trump administration memo is prompting universities to halt or reconsider some work authorisations for international students, as federal officials warn that colleges could lose the right…

A new Trump administration memo is prompting universities to halt or reconsider some work authorisations for international students, as federal officials warn that colleges could lose the right…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

A new Trump administration memo is prompting universities to halt or reconsider some work authorisations for international students, as federal officials warn that colleges could lose the right to enrol foreign students if they fail to comply with internship rules.

The memo, dated 24 August, said the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, had “observed a rise in Curricular Practical Training (CPT) authorisations that appear to violate regulatory requirements”. Under those rules, CPT may be approved only when the training forms an integral part of an established curriculum.

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“Failure to comply with SEVP regulations may result in an institution losing certification to enroll foreign students,” the memo said.

The directive led several universities, including the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of California, Berkeley, to pause certain work-authorisation applications submitted by international students.

UC Berkeley’s international office described the 24 August memo as “more narrow in focus, more direct, and includes content that is more restrictive in nature.”

Read More:US to tighten visa regulations for foreign students, journalistsUS moves to tighten duration of student visas

The federal government had issued another memo in mid-August.

Berkeley’s international office said it was unlikely to process some work-authorisation applications “in the near future” and advised affected international students to plan accordingly.

The university said it would continue processing “degree-requirement” CPT applications as usual, while also resuming applications for “Doctoral Dissertation and Master’s Thesis Research CPT.”

The office said it would seek advice from legal experts as it developed procedures designed to meet the new federal requirements.

“Nothing about these regulations has changed,” the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of ICE, said in a statement.

“However, schools and ‌employers should consider themselves on notice: under President Trump, abuse of this generous system will no longer be tolerated.”

Mr Trump has stepped up pressure on universities through investigations and threats to withdraw funding, focusing on issues including pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel’s assault on Gaza, diversity programmes, climate initiatives and transgender policies.

Rights advocates have warned that the administration’s actions raise concerns about free speech, academic freedom and due process.

In a separate case, the US Justice Department alleged that admissions practices at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences favoured Black and Hispanic applicants. The allegation cited findings from a probe as the Trump administration continued its campaign against diversity policies.

“We are disappointed by the DOJ’s conclusions, which we believe are incorrect,” the university said, adding that its admissions policies complied with the law and were not discriminatory.

The Justice Department has made similar allegations against other third-level institutions and said it was seeking settlement talks. If those efforts fail, the department said it would file suit.

The Trump administration has also revoked the visas of student protesters involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations that officials have characterised as antisemitic and sympathetic to extremists.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, argue that opposing Israel’s assault on Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories is not antisemitic, and that advocating for Palestinian rights is not equivalent to supporting extremism.