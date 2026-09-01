Somali army investigates soldiers accused of abusing al-Shabab prisoner

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In a statement issued Monday, the SNA command said the conduct depicted in the footage violated military ethics, established procedures and international laws of war, including protections afforded…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Army has opened a preliminary investigation after a video emerged allegedly showing soldiers abusing an al-Shabab prisoner captured during an operation against the…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Army has opened a preliminary investigation after a video emerged allegedly showing soldiers abusing an al-Shabab prisoner captured during an operation against the…

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Army has opened a preliminary investigation after a video emerged allegedly showing soldiers abusing an al-Shabab prisoner captured during an operation against the militant group.

In a statement issued Monday, the SNA command said the conduct depicted in the footage violated military ethics, established procedures and international laws of war, including protections afforded to prisoners of war.

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The army cautioned its personnel against such abuses and said anyone found responsible would face strict legal and disciplinary action for breaching rules governing armed conflict, prisoners of war and human rights.

“The ongoing investigation would establish the facts of the incident and identify those responsible for the conduct shown in the video,” the army said.

The footage, which spread across social media, appears to show government soldiers severely mistreating an al-Shabab detainee. At one point, the soldiers place a bag over the prisoner’s head and strangle him.

The video has triggered widespread public outrage and renewed demands that the government prosecute those involved.