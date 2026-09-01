Victims of Gabon’s 2016 Violence Continue Seeking Justice

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The crisis began when Bongo was proclaimed the winner of the 2016 election. Security forces then stormed the headquarters of opposition leader Jean Ping, triggering days of unrest,…

Ten years after violence swept across Gabon following former President Ali Bongo’s contested re-election, survivors and the families of those killed continue to seek answers and accountability.

Ten years after violence swept across Gabon following former President Ali Bongo’s contested re-election, survivors and the families of those killed continue to seek answers and accountability. The…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Ten years after violence swept across Gabon following former President Ali Bongo’s contested re-election, survivors and the families of those killed continue to seek answers and accountability.

The crisis began when Bongo was proclaimed the winner of the 2016 election. Security forces then stormed the headquarters of opposition leader Jean Ping, triggering days of unrest, looting and a forceful crackdown. The number of people who died has never been definitively established.

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Survivors are renewing calls for a comprehensive investigation. They also want clarity over the potential involvement of French nationals and whether French authorities provided full cooperation in inquiries into allegations of crimes against humanity.