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Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s national carrier, Somali Airlines, is scheduled to resume operations on Dec. 10, 2026, after being grounded for more than 35 years, Transport and Civil…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s national carrier, Somali Airlines, is scheduled to resume operations on Dec. 10, 2026, after being grounded for more than 35 years, Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Farah Nuh announced Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Mogadishu on Nov. 23, Minister Nuh said final preparations were underway and that an official ceremony celebrating the return of the state-owned airline would be held next month.

“Somali Airlines will return in the coming month of December, when it will be officially launched,” the minister said.

The announcement follows years of repeated government pledges to revive the airline, which halted operations in 1991 after the collapse of Somalia’s central government.

Successive administrations have announced plans to restore the airline several times, but all previous deadlines passed without commercial flights resuming.

In July 2025, the Somali government announced an agreement to purchase two Airbus A320 aircraft as part of preparations to relaunch the airline. Officials initially promised that operations would begin within two months.

The Transport Ministry later planned for the service to resume before the end of 2025, but that did not happen and the airline remained grounded.

Similarly, in August 2026, the Director General of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, Ahmed Moallin Hassan, said final preparations were nearing completion and that the first flights were expected in September. That deadline also passed without any commercial flights beginning.

The latest announcement comes amid reports that Somali Airlines has agreed to lease a Dash 8-400 turboprop aircraft from Daallo Airlines, a private carrier operating in the region.

However, neither the government nor the airlines has provided details about the lease agreement, and there has been no official confirmation that the aircraft will operate the first planned flights.

The government has yet to announce the initial destinations, ticket prices or when passengers will be able to begin booking seats on the flights.

It is also unclear whether the Dec. 10 event will mark the direct launch of commercial passenger services or merely be a formal opening ceremony ahead of the actual start of operations.

Somali Airlines, established in 1964, previously operated domestic and international flights linking Mogadishu with cities across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

The airline ceased operations following the outbreak of civil war in 1991, leaving Somalia without an operational national carrier for more than three decades.

The planned relaunch is part of the federal government’s efforts to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and strengthen air transport links with regional and international markets.

However, repeated earlier pledges that failed to materialize have raised doubts about whether this latest date will mark the genuine return of the national flag carrier to commercial operations.

Somalia’s aviation authorities have yet to issue a confirmed flight schedule or a detailed timeline for the full resumption of the airline’s operations.