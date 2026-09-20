Report: Somalia not yet ready to fully take over security responsibilities

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

ICG cited security operations in Lower Shabelle as evidence, saying Somali forces still depend on outside assistance to carry out missions in the region.

Somalia still lacks capacity to take over full security role, report warns MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s security forces remain unable to rapidly assume all duties now handled by…

Somalia still lacks capacity to take over full security role, report warns MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s security forces remain unable to rapidly assume all duties now handled by…

Somalia still lacks capacity to take over full security role, report warns

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s security forces remain unable to rapidly assume all duties now handled by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), according to a report by the International Crisis Group (ICG).

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ICG cited security operations in Lower Shabelle as evidence, saying Somali forces still depend on outside assistance to carry out missions in the region.

Political tensions between the federal government and several federal member states, especially Puntland State and Jubaland, have also slowed efforts to create a unified national military, the report said.

Somalia has reached bilateral security agreements with Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia. Under those arrangements, troops from the three countries could remain in Somalia if AUSSOM is reduced or ultimately withdrawn, according to ICG.

Türkiye has meanwhile expanded its involvement in Somalia’s security sector. Ankara has trained thousands of Somali soldiers and supplied military assistance, the report said.

The United States is also expected to continue separate counterterrorism operations targeting Al-Shabaab in Somalia, according to the assessment.

ICG warned that AUSSOM could struggle to sustain its current operations if United Nations assistance through the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) ends. Vacated areas could then face attacks or efforts by Al-Shabaab to regain territory, it said.

The report singled out Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle for urgent security planning. Key towns and transport routes in both regions are likely to require dedicated protection as international forces reduce their presence.

Somali forces, supported by troops from countries that have bilateral security agreements with the federal government, could help secure those areas after AUSSOM’s departure, the report said.

ICG called on Somalia’s government and international partners to urgently prepare a new security framework before UNSOS support is fully phased out. Without adequate planning, the transition could leave dangerous gaps in security, it warned.

AXADLETM