US Military Says Four People Killed in Caribbean Boat Strike

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“Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel’s active involvement in narco-trafficking. The operation killed four narco-terrorists,” the US Southern Command, which oversees American forces in the region, said in a…

Four people were killed in a US military strike on a boat in the Caribbean that Washington said was being used to smuggle drugs.

Four people were killed in a US military strike on a boat in the Caribbean that Washington said was being used to smuggle drugs. “Confirmed intelligence revealed the…

Four people were killed in a US military strike on a boat in the Caribbean that Washington said was being used to smuggle drugs.

“Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel’s active involvement in narco-trafficking. The operation killed four narco-terrorists,” the US Southern Command, which oversees American forces in the region, said in a statement. It released a grainy video purporting to show the attack on the boat.

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The strike was carried out as part of “Southern Spear,” a US military operation launched in early September. President Donald Trump has argued that Washington is effectively at war with drug cartels operating from Latin America.

More than 200 people have been killed in strikes across the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean since the operation began, according to a tally.

Legal experts and human rights groups have warned that the strikes may constitute extrajudicial killings.