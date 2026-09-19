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Somali journalist Mohamed Aweys Moodey dies after being stabbed in Germany

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 19, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Somali journalist Mohamed Aweys Moodey dies after being stabbed in Germany

Somali journalist Mohamed Aweys Moodey has been killed in a stabbing in the German city of Darmstadt, according to preliminary reports.

The attack is said to have taken place inside a residential facility. German authorities have named a 28-year-old Somali man as the suspect. Police and prosecutors are examining the circumstances of the case, including the possible motive and whether the fatal encounter was linked to a previous dispute between the two men.

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Moodey was a longtime journalist with years of experience in Somali media. In 2014, he was detained in Ethiopia and subsequently handed a 27-year prison sentence under the country’s anti-terrorism legislation. At the time, the International Federation of Journalists and the National Union of Somali Journalists urged authorities to release him, raising concerns about press freedom.

German authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of his death and are expected to release additional details as the case progresses.

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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