Pakistan Air Force Delegation Visits Mogadishu for Defense Talks

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Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met the delegation, led by Air Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz, Commander of Air Defence and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, to discuss plans…

Somalia’s effort to rebuild its air force gained fresh momentum Sunday as a senior Pakistan Air Force delegation arrived in Mogadishu for talks on defence cooperation and military…

Somalia’s effort to rebuild its air force gained fresh momentum Sunday as a senior Pakistan Air Force delegation arrived in Mogadishu for talks on defence cooperation and military…

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Somalia’s effort to rebuild its air force gained fresh momentum Sunday as a senior Pakistan Air Force delegation arrived in Mogadishu for talks on defence cooperation and military development.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met the delegation, led by Air Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz, Commander of Air Defence and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, to discuss plans for developing the Somali Air Force and expanding broader security ties.

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The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Somali National Armed Forces Commander Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud and Somali Air Force Commander Brig. Gen. Abdirisak Mohamud Haji.

Officials said the discussions centred on deepening relations between Somalia and Pakistan while supporting efforts to rebuild the Somali Air Force and enhance its operational capabilities.

Hassan Sheikh welcomed the longstanding friendship between the two countries and stressed that closer defence cooperation would help strengthen the Somali National Armed Forces while safeguarding Somalia’s security, sovereignty and unity.

The visit follows a memorandum of understanding signed in August 2026 by the defence ministries of Somalia and Pakistan.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in counterterrorism, military training, the exchange of expertise, defence capability development and wider security matters.

The Pakistani delegation arrived as Somalia seeks international backing to re-establish its Air Force, reinforce protection of its airspace and improve its air-defence capabilities.