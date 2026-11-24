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SAN FRANCISCO – Technology giant Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as president and chief executive officer (CEO), just days after he stepped down amid a scandal sparked by…

SAN FRANCISCO – Technology giant Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as president and chief executive officer (CEO), just days after he stepped down amid a scandal sparked by reports that he had an illicit relationship with a woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence.

The decision came on Monday after Nvidia’s board of directors unanimously voted to return Huang to the company’s leadership. Company executives said that, following extensive discussions and meetings, they had become convinced of his loyalty and leadership abilities. They also noted that they had received advice from senior U.S. government officials, who confirmed that the move posed no threat to national security.

President Donald Trump, for his part, said he had played an essential role in the decision, telling CNBC in an interview that he had contacted members of Nvidia’s board and persuaded them to bring Huang back. Trump added that his administration had given the company full assurances that his return posed no security concerns.

Huang stepped down on November 12 after reports emerged that he had an extramarital relationship with a woman named Alice Huang, who previously ran Singapore-based Megaspeed and is suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence. The espionage allegations have not yet been officially substantiated, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Huang’s swift return immediately had a positive impact on financial markets, with Nvidia’s share price rising 31 percent on Monday, adding nearly $1 trillion to the company’s valuation. However, the shares remain slightly below the level at which they traded before Huang stepped down.

The matter has also sparked angry reactions from lawmakers in both U.S. parties, who questioned whether political pressure and economic interests had been prioritized over sensitive national security concerns. Huang is expected to answer questions on December 1 at a closed-door meeting with committees of the House of Representatives. He has also been summoned to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3.

The incident generated further interest after it was revealed that Trump holds an investment stake in Nvidia, prompting suspicions of a conflict between the public interest and private interests. The White House, however, had previously denied allegations that the president was using government power to advance his financial interests.

Nvidia is currently one of the world’s most valuable companies and is a leading producer of advanced hardware and microchips used to develop artificial intelligence (AI).

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