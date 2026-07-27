 Skip to content
Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Northeastern parliament calls for trials of North Western State of Somalia detainees captured in Gooja Adde battle
Breaking News
Northeastern parliament calls for trials of North Western State of Somalia detainees captured in Gooja Adde battlePolish Village Builds Europe’s Tallest Virgin Mary StatuePolitical Gridlock Threatens Somalia’s International Funding and Security AgendaSomali army kills 16 al-Shabab militants in Middle Shabelle and HiiraanBurnham Meets Zelensky, Pledges New Drone Jamming TechnologySources: Somali Officials Close to President Face Travel Restrictions Amid TensionsNortheastern parliament calls for trials of North Western State of Somalia detainees captured in Gooja Adde battlePolish Village Builds Europe’s Tallest Virgin Mary StatuePolitical Gridlock Threatens Somalia’s International Funding and Security AgendaSomali army kills 16 al-Shabab militants in Middle Shabelle and HiiraanBurnham Meets Zelensky, Pledges New Drone Jamming TechnologySources: Somali Officials Close to President Face Travel Restrictions Amid Tensions
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Somalia News English

Northeastern parliament calls for trials of North Western State of Somalia detainees captured in Gooja Adde battle

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk July 27, 2026 2 min read
Share
Northeastern parliament calls for trials of Somaliland detainees captured in Gooja Adde battle fighting
Northeastern parliament calls for trials of North Western State of Somalia detainees captured in Gooja Adde battle

Monday July 27, 2026

Las Anod (AX) — Somalia’s Northeastern State parliament has formally demanded the prosecution of officers and other personnel detained during the Gooja Adde fighting over allegations of human rights abuses.

In a parliamentary document dated July 26, 2026, lawmakers said they adopted the resolution during a regular session, citing the House’s constitutional duty to safeguard justice, uphold the rule of law and protect human rights.

The House urged the government to swiftly bring all suspects accused of crimes connected to the Gooja Adde conflict before competent courts, allowing their cases to proceed under the law.

Although the resolution did not identify any suspects by name, it called for accelerated trials of detainees held in administrative custody for alleged offences against the Northeastern administration and its people.

Lawmakers emphasized that proceedings must be fair and transparent, with every legal right afforded to the accused observed throughout the judicial process.

North Western State of Somalia officials and soldiers were captured in the 2023 battle at Gooja Adde, on the outskirts of Las Anod, and have remained imprisoned in the Northeastern region since then.

The measure is the Northeastern House of Representatives’ first formal move seeking to have the detainees’ cases transferred to the courts.

It follows a decision this month by Somalia’s Northeastern regional state parliament to strip six lawmakers of parliamentary immunity after they declared their resignations and returned to North Western State of Somalia.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,072 published stories
More stories

More from Somalia

See all

You may have missed