Northeastern parliament calls for trials of North Western State of Somalia detainees captured in Gooja Adde battle

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Monday July 27, 2026

Las Anod (AX) — Somalia’s Northeastern State parliament has formally demanded the prosecution of officers and other personnel detained during the Gooja Adde fighting over allegations of human rights abuses.

In a parliamentary document dated July 26, 2026, lawmakers said they adopted the resolution during a regular session, citing the House’s constitutional duty to safeguard justice, uphold the rule of law and protect human rights.

The House urged the government to swiftly bring all suspects accused of crimes connected to the Gooja Adde conflict before competent courts, allowing their cases to proceed under the law.

Although the resolution did not identify any suspects by name, it called for accelerated trials of detainees held in administrative custody for alleged offences against the Northeastern administration and its people.

Lawmakers emphasized that proceedings must be fair and transparent, with every legal right afforded to the accused observed throughout the judicial process.

North Western State of Somalia officials and soldiers were captured in the 2023 battle at Gooja Adde, on the outskirts of Las Anod, and have remained imprisoned in the Northeastern region since then.

The measure is the Northeastern House of Representatives’ first formal move seeking to have the detainees’ cases transferred to the courts.

It follows a decision this month by Somalia’s Northeastern regional state parliament to strip six lawmakers of parliamentary immunity after they declared their resignations and returned to North Western State of Somalia.