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Sources: Somali Officials Close to President Face Travel Restrictions Amid Tensions

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 27, 2026 2 min read
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Sources: Somali Officials Close to President Face Travel Restrictions Amid Tensions
Sources: Somali Officials Close to President Face Travel Restrictions Amid Tensions

Somali officials allied with president face reported travel curbs as tensions deepen – sources 

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A number of Somali government figures, among them cabinet members and senior security officials linked to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, have reportedly been refused visas or entry permits by several neighbouring countries over security concerns, according to messages and emails reviewed by sources familiar with the matter.

The correspondence suggests the restrictions have affected officials considered close to the president, including people within his broader political circle, and may also extend to travel to some Western countries.

The reported curbs come as Somalia faces mounting political strain, with disputes over governance, elections and the next phase of the country’s political transition sharpening in recent months.

People familiar with the developments said some officials in Mogadishu see the moves as a political warning to the federal leadership, at a time when international partners are pressing more forcefully for accountability and a settlement of Somalia’s political standoff.

Western governments have increasingly turned to regional and African capitals as avenues for diplomatic pressure, urging neighbouring states to take a more visible role in efforts to address Somalia’s political crisis.

The travel measures were reported against a backdrop of rising international concern over Somalia’s uncertain political direction, as opposition groups and federal member states continue to challenge government decisions on constitutional amendments and electoral plans.

Neither Somalia’s federal government nor the countries said to be involved have publicly verified the reported visa denials or disclosed details about the officials affected.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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