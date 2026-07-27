Burnham meets Zelensky, pledges new drone jamming technology

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On a windswept dockside in Portsmouth, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham used his first face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to send Moscow a blunt message: Britain is deepening its support for Kyiv, including with new “Stone Cloak” jamming technology designed to protect Ukrainian drones in combat.

The encounter, held at a UK naval base and aboard an aircraft carrier in the southern English city, marked Mr Burnham’s first bilateral meeting with a foreign leader. It came just before Mr Zelensky’s planned visit to Washington on Tuesday, where efforts to end Russia’s four-year war in Ukraine are expected to dominate talks.

“We are with Ukraine 100%. I am personally with you 100%, Mr President,” Mr Burnham told Mr Zelensky after the two leaders, dressed in similar dark casual clothing, greeted one another on the dockside.

Mr Zelensky thanked the British leader for what he called an “important signal of support” and said he had invited Mr Burnham to Ukraine. The two had already spoken by phone within hours of Mr Burnham entering Downing Street.

“It will help them to hit their targets and help save Ukrainian lives. It also shows the kind of innovation our industries can deliver together,” Mr Burnham said.

Later, Mr Zelensky said on X that he was “grateful” to Britain for “today’s decision to provide Ukraine with electronic warfare technologies”, adding that the equipment would “certainly be useful on the battlefield”.

The talks took place aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s flagship aircraft carrier, where the leaders also met armed forces personnel involved in training Ukrainian service members.

“Britain stands with Ukraine, shoulder to shoulder, and our support remains unwavering,” Mr Burnham said in a statement.

“Russia should be in no doubt of our resolve, and we will not back down until we achieve long-lasting and just peace for Ukraine.”

London said it would share details with Kyiv of a new battlefield-tested electronic jamming system known as “Stone Cloak”.

Downing Street said the tablet-sized, military-grade devices can be fitted to drones, making it harder for Russian air defence systems to track and target them while they are in flight.

Thousands of the jammers have already been provided to Ukraine, according to London, after being developed under a 100-year partnership agreement between the two countries.

Once deployed more widely, and with possible mass production in Ukraine, Stone Cloak is expected to be incorporated into the next generation of Britain’s deep-strike capabilities, Downing Street said.

“Stone Cloak is the best of homegrown British innovation and proven on the frontline, and it will be vital to protecting our security in both our countries,” Mr Burnham said.

Joint defence production

The meeting also underlined Ukraine’s expanding defence partnership with Britain. Writing on X, Mr Zelensky said the two leaders had “discussed the development of joint defense production”.

“Together, we can achieve even more in the field of drones and other technologies”, he said.

Mr Burnham and Mr Zelensky also met some of the approximately 200 Ukrainian military personnel who have spent the past three weeks in Britain taking part in a maritime security and counter-mine exercise.

The training was designed to prepare Ukrainian forces for future operations in the Black Sea.

Downing Street said Britain’s overall support for Ukraine has reached £25 billion since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, including £16bn in direct military assistance.

Mr Zelensky is expected in Washington tomorrow for talks with US President Donald Trump, according to a White House official last week.

He is also expected to attend the funeral of US senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent supporter of Ukraine who died earlier this month.