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Somali army kills 16 al-Shabab militants in Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 27, 2026 2 min read
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Somali army kills 16 al-Shabab militants in Middle Shabelle, Hiiraan regions
Somali army kills 16 al-Shabab militants in Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan

Monday July 27, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali intelligence forces, working with international partners, killed 16 al-Shabab militants in operations that also targeted the group’s propaganda infrastructure, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said.

NISA said in a statement Sunday that the operations struck al-Shabab-linked fighters and facilities in Miirtaqwo, Middle Shabelle region, and Tardo, Hiiraan region.

During the Miirtaqwo operation, NISA said, forces destroyed a site al-Shabab called a “Security House.” The agency described the facility as a storage location for Al-Andalus radio, the militant group’s propaganda outlet.

Among those killed were Abdi Samad Mohamed, identified by NISA as the head of Al-Andalus’s propaganda department, and Ali Salad, another member of the media wing.

A third member of the group suffered serious injuries, according to the agency.

“The equipment they were using to mislead the public was destroyed,” NISA said.

In a separate operation in Tardo, the agency targeted militants who were preparing to travel toward the Goobo and Waabweyn areas to launch attacks.

NISA said the Tardo operation killed 14 al-Shabab militants and destroyed a Toyota Noah vehicle used by the group.

The agency described the two operations as part of a continuing campaign to erode al-Shabab’s strength by striking its leaders, facilities and operational equipment.

NISA did not name the international partners that took part or provide the precise timing of the strikes.

“The operations against al-Shabab would continue to degrade the group’s capabilities and prevent future attacks,” it added.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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