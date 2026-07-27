Political Gridlock Threatens Somalia’s International Funding and Security Agenda

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Political Stalemate Threatens Somalia’s Funding Prospects and Security Plans

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s push to show political momentum ahead of key diplomatic and funding deadlines suffered a blow after federal authorities failed to obtain a joint communiqué from recent mediation talks with opposition groups in Mogadishu, sources close to the government said.

Villa Somalia had expected the discussions, which involved international representatives, to yield at least an initial accord or shared statement signaling movement toward easing the country’s political standoff, the sources said.

For the government, they said, a visible breakthrough was tied to two urgent priorities.

One was reassuring foreign donors, especially the World Bank, which is expected to review budget support for Somalia in October. The sources said that assistance is connected to progress in political dialogue and the handling of Somalia’s transition, while the United States has also resisted releasing financial aid in the absence of political consensus.

The other was to give President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud something tangible to present at a July 30 meeting in Kampala with leaders of countries that contribute troops to Somalia. Those troop-contributing nations are reportedly looking for guarantees about the future of their deployments as questions grow over mission financing, following U.S. opposition to continued funding and wider unease about the durability of international backing.

The sources also alleged that Turkish intelligence officials and diplomatic representatives pressed the Somali Future Council, an opposition platform, to back a joint statement. The council, they said, refused to endorse proposals it regarded as lacking clarity and rejected any deal that did not include specific commitments.

The federal government, Turkish officials and the Somali Future Council did not immediately comment on the claims. AFP could not independently confirm the accounts provided by the sources.

AXADLETM