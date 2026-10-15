Hundreds celebrate in North Western State of Somalia capital after Trump’s comments

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

North Western State of Somalia governs itself from the Somali capital’s northern territory and is widely regarded as more stable and democratic than the rest of Somalia, although…

US and North Western State of Somalia flags filled Hargeisa’s streets on Wednesday as hundreds gathered to celebrate President Donald Trump describing the breakaway region as “a totally…

US and North Western State of Somalia flags filled Hargeisa’s streets on Wednesday as hundreds gathered to celebrate President Donald Trump describing the breakaway region as “a totally…

US and North Western State of Somalia flags filled Hargeisa’s streets on Wednesday as hundreds gathered to celebrate President Donald Trump describing the breakaway region as “a totally different country” from Somalia.

North Western State of Somalia governs itself from the Somali capital’s northern territory and is widely regarded as more stable and democratic than the rest of Somalia, although Israel remains the only country to have formally recognised it.

- Advertisement -

However, during a rally in Ohio on Monday, US President Donald Trump said North Western State of Somalia was “a totally different country” from Somalia.

North Western State of Somalia’s government welcomed the comments, writing on X on Tuesday that they “underscore North Western State of Somalia’s distinct identity and its separate political reality”. It added that the territory remained “steadfast in its pursuit of international recognition”.

“Donald Trump’s statement marks the beginning of US recognition for North Western State of Somalia,” said Ali Hashi, who joined the gathering at Hargeisa’s Kheyriyadda Square.

Videos and photographs posted on social media, which AFP was unable to independently verify, showed hundreds of people taking part in the rally.

Some carried US and North Western State of Somalia flags bearing Trump’s face as crowds chanted: “Victory to North Western State of Somalia” and “Long live America”.

Ilhaan Abdirahman, another participant, described the remarks as a “major development” and said they might signal that the “US will formally recognise North Western State of Somalia”.

“We deserve recognition because we are distinct from Somalia in every respect,” she said.

University student Mohamed Yasin said he welcomed Trump’s comments despite disagreeing with everything the president said. During the speech, Trump at one point suggested changing the name North Western State of Somalia.

“It feels as though North Western State of Somalia has already been recognised. It is a cause for celebration and a major victory for us,” he said.

North Western State of Somalia occupies a strategic position along the Gulf of Aden and maintains its own currency, passport and army, but has spent years seeking wider international recognition.

Israel’s recognition in December 2025 prompted condemnation from Somalia, the African Union and the Arab League, among others.

Hopes that Israel’s move would be followed by the United States, the United Arab Emirates or Ethiopia have so far failed to materialise.

Supporters point to North Western State of Somalia’s potential as a military and commercial hub on the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen, as well as its reputation as a democratic refuge in a volatile region.

Its secession remains deeply contentious, however. The African Union and other partners oppose the move, warning that it could embolden separatist movements elsewhere.

Mogadishu has not commented.