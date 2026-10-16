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Tributes Pour In for Nigerian Gospel Singer Toluwanisings

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By Adam Omar October 16, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
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Tributes Pour in For Nigerian Gospel Singer Toluwanisings

Gospel music singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, has died at 41, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans, colleagues and public figures. In a statement posted on his Instagram account, his family appealed to the public to keep his wife, children and other relatives in their prayers.

Toluwanisings was recognised for songs including Unreserved Praise, A Very Big God, Onibuore, E Lagbara and Owo Re Meji Meji. Tributes followed the announcement from fellow musicians, fans and prominent figures such as lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi and comedian Woli Agba, who had earlier urged people to pray for the singer.

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The singer’s death follows a road accident months ago involving him and members of his band. His family said details of the funeral would be made public in due course.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 643 published stories
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