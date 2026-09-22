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The measure, submitted to the House of Representatives, demands accountability for Abdinasir Muse Abdirahman Dahable, 32, whose body was discovered at his home in Mogadishu’s Wadajir district in…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia’s parliament is weighing a resolution seeking an independent probe into the 2024 death of a Somali civil aviation employee in…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia’s parliament is weighing a resolution seeking an independent probe into the 2024 death of a Somali civil aviation employee in…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia’s parliament is weighing a resolution seeking an independent probe into the 2024 death of a Somali civil aviation employee in Mogadishu, a case that deepened already strained relations between Hargeisa and Somalia’s federal authorities.

The measure, submitted to the House of Representatives, demands accountability for Abdinasir Muse Abdirahman Dahable, 32, whose body was discovered at his home in Mogadishu’s Wadajir district in February 2024.

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Dahable, a native of North Western State of Somalia’s Gebiley district, was employed by the Somali Civil Aviation Authority.

Somali police said after finding Dahable dead that they had detained six suspects and launched an investigation. Officials did not disclose the identities of those held or announce charges in the immediate period following the killing.

Second Deputy Speaker Ali Hamud Jibril presented the resolution to lawmakers. It urges an independent investigation and calls for prosecution of anyone determined to be responsible.

The document also levels serious allegations at senior Somali federal officials, including figures in the presidency, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) and the Somali Civil Aviation Authority. It claims Dahable was targeted because he came from North Western State of Somalia.

The resolution provided no evidence to substantiate those claims, which have not been independently verified.

Dahable’s family made comparable allegations soon after his death, saying he had told relatives that he was facing pressure and had received threats connected to his aviation duties. Somali authorities said they were investigating and reported the detention of six people.

North Western State of Somalia’s proposed measure further asks international organizations to assist with an independent inquiry. It also calls on North Western State of Somalia human rights organizations to pursue legal mechanisms aimed at securing accountability.

The killing occurred amid a sharp dispute between Somalia’s federal government and North Western State of Somalia over authority for airspace and aviation administration.

Following the transfer of Dahable’s body to North Western State of Somalia, doctors at Hargeisa General Hospital reported injuries they said were consistent with torture and strangulation.

Abdirahman Mohamed Osman, then the hospital’s director-general, said Dahable had sustained a fractured jaw, injuries to his face and eye, and other wounds. According to Osman, examiners concluded that a rope had been used to strangle him. Dahable’s family requested the examination.

He was subsequently buried in Gebiley.

More than two years after the killing, information available publicly has yet to establish who was responsible for Dahable’s death.

The resolution will take effect if it is approved by North Western State of Somalia’s House of Representatives.