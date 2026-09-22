Egypt Will Defend Somalia’s Sovereignty, El-Sisi Tells CIA Chief

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El-Sisi delivered the message on Sunday during talks in Cairo with CIA Director John Ratcliffe. Hassan Rashad, head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, also attended the meeting, which…

El-Sisi assures CIA chief Egypt will stand behind Somalia’s sovereignty CAIRO, Egypt — President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has pledged Egypt’s continued support for Somalia’s security and stability, making…

El-Sisi assures CIA chief Egypt will stand behind Somalia’s sovereignty CAIRO, Egypt — President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has pledged Egypt’s continued support for Somalia’s security and stability, making…

El-Sisi assures CIA chief Egypt will stand behind Somalia’s sovereignty

CAIRO, Egypt — President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has pledged Egypt’s continued support for Somalia’s security and stability, making clear that Cairo rejects any challenge to the country’s sovereignty, unity or territorial integrity.

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El-Sisi delivered the message on Sunday during talks in Cairo with CIA Director John Ratcliffe. Hassan Rashad, head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, also attended the meeting, which addressed bilateral strategic relations and a range of regional issues, including the war involving Iran, the Gaza ceasefire plan, the Palestinian issue and the crisis in Sudan.

Ratcliffe conveyed Washington’s appreciation for Egypt’s contribution to security and stability efforts in Africa. He also underscored the need for sustained coordination between the United States and Egypt on Sudan, Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa, along with international maritime security.

Egypt and Somalia have deepened their strategic cooperation in recent years. The two governments upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership in 2025 before signing a defence agreement and a military cooperation protocol.

Cairo has further committed troops to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). Egyptian officials have said the contingent will be stationed in the Middle Shabelle region. Cooperation between the two countries has also broadened to include trade, judicial affairs and water resources.

The talks took place against the backdrop of continuing tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. At the same time, Somalia has become increasingly central to security discussions focused on the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea. The shared US-Egyptian focus on Somalia and maritime security underscores the country’s expanding regional significance.

AXADLETM